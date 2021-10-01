Police investigate Friday hit-and-run in southwest Calgary

CALGARY -

Calgary Police seek public assistance identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that took place early Friday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., a pedestrian was in the westbound lanes of 50 Street S.W. between 1 and 2 Ave. when a light-coloured pickup truck travelling west hit him.

The truck kept going, to Macleod Trail, where it turned right and fled the scene. The driver didn't return.

The injured pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, was discovered by a motorist at 2:35 a.m. He was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for information about an early 2000s, white-or-light-coloured pickup, possibly with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.