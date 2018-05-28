Calgary police responded to a reported shooting in the downtown area on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to 9th Avenue S.W., near 11 Street, at about 4:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police say two people were taken into custody.

Paramedics say one person was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The eastbound lane of 9th Avenue is closed to traffic.

More to come…