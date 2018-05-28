CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate reported shooting in downtown Calgary
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 6:50AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 28, 2018 7:30AM MDT
Calgary police responded to a reported shooting in the downtown area on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to 9th Avenue S.W., near 11 Street, at about 4:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
Police say two people were taken into custody.
Paramedics say one person was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
The eastbound lane of 9th Avenue is closed to traffic.
More to come…