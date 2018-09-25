Police were called to the community of Pineridge on Monday night after a vehicle was found with bullet holes in it.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Pineland Cl. N.E. at about 11:00 p.m.

A white, Mercedes that was parked in a driveway was found with bullet holes in it.

Police say no one was injured in the incident and that it is not connected to the scene in Martindale.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and so far do not have any suspects in custody.