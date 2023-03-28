Police investigate suspicious death in downtown Calgary highrise

Police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a woman in a residential tower in downtown Calgary.

Police responded to a building located in the 1400 block of First Street S.E. at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to assist Calgary EMS with a woman who was found unresponsive.

Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her death is considered to be suspicious.

"The cause and manner of death remain under investigation," police said in a release.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Further details about the victim, including their manner of death, will not be released until after that is complete.

Anyone with information about what took place in the building is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or going online.