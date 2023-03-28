Police investigate suspicious death in downtown Calgary highrise

Police responded to a building located in the 1400 block of First Street S.E. at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to assist Calgary EMS with a woman who was found unresponsive. Police responded to a building located in the 1400 block of First Street S.E. at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to assist Calgary EMS with a woman who was found unresponsive.

