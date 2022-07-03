Police investigating after body discovered in alleyway Sunday morning

Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday morning in Upper Mount Royal by someone out walking their dog.

Police were contacted around 9:30 a.m. with reports of the discovery of a body that was in the alley behind the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W.

Upon arrival, police found a deceased male. They consider the death to be suspicious.

Investigators are speaking with nearby residents and gathering CCTV footage. Any residents who have information to share or CCTV footage are asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online, or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.