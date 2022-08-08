Police lay 33 charges against two people for alleged drugs and firearm offenses

A Calgary man and woman face 33 charges for alleged drug possession in addition to alleged firearm possession that police say was for the purpose of trafficking drugs.

Police say they discovered that a Calgary man and a woman had allegedly trafficked drugs while residing in various residences and hotels in northeast Calgary. Search warrants were then executed, leading to the arrest of the two suspects.

Police also seized a 12-gauge shotgun, an SKS rifle, a .22 rifle, crossbows, knives, ammunition, cutting agents, scales, along with various property police say was stolen, in addition to driver’s licenses and other stolen identification.

Police also seized 1.1 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as 472 grams of fentanyl.

Darcy Garnet Zelmer, 37, is being charged with:

- Five counts of possession of firearm contrary to order;

- 14 counts of break of a release order;

- Two counts of possession of a firearm with ammunition;

- Four counts of possession of firearm without a license;

- One count of hazardous storage of a firearm;

- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and

- One count of possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Natalya Ann Niles, 22, is being charged with:

- Two counts of a break of a release order;

- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.