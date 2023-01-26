Police look to speak to driver involved in fatal incident on Deerfoot Trail

Calgary police say the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle on Deerfoot Trail is not criminal in nature, but investigators want to speak to a driver or drivers who failed to remain at the scene.

Officials told CTV News that a woman was struck by one or more vehicles under an overpass in the northbound lanes of the highway between Peigan Trail and Blackfoot Trail/17th Avenue S.E.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but the incident is not considered criminal or accidental.

At least one of the vehicles involved in the incident would have front-end damage, police say, but they are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Officials say they are seeking to help anyone who may have seen the tragic incident and connect them with the proper supports.