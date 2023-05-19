Police need your help identifying a man found dead in northeast Calgary

Calgary police found a man dead after being called to a suspicious fire in the city's northeast on Wednesday afternoon, and they're looking to the public for help figuring out who he was.

The fire occurred around 1 p.m., next to a commercial building located at 3805 29 St. N.E.

Officers discovered the body after the flames were put out.

"All investigative leads to identify the man have been exhausted, including all traditional methods of identifying the deceased through the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner," police said in a news release issued Friday.

"We are turning to the public for their help in hopefully generating new information that would help lead investigators to the appropriate next of kin."

Police describe the man as:

Between 30 and 40 years old;

Dressed in a black baseball hat and a hooded sweater; and

Possessing a unique ring and bracelet.

Police have released images of the ring and bracelet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.