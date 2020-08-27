CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has released CCTV images showing a man who was in the Tuxedo Park area shortly before a fire was discovered earlier this month.

Police say he is not considered a person of interest, but may have information about the Aug. 8 blaze which broke out in a detached garage at a home in the 200 block of 22 Ave N.E.

According to police, the man walked with a noticeable limp in his right leg.

The garage was destroyed in the fire and neighbouring properties were also damaged. Damages are estimated to be roughly $25,000 and an arson investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.