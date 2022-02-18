Police search for 2 vehicles connected to deadly Calgary house fire

Calgary police are searching for two vehicles connected to a residence that was the site of a deadly fire on Friday and the death is being considered suspicious.

Fire crews and paramedics were called about 5 a.m. to a home on Douglas Ridge Green S.E. for reports of a fire. One person was found dead inside after it was extinguished, police said.

The major crimes and arson units are investigating.

Calgary police are searching for the 2009 Chevrolet Colorado with a LOK Energy Services Inc. logo on the driver's side rear quarter panel. (Calgary police handout)

Late Friday, police issued a release saying investigators are searching for two vehicles, a grey 2009 Chevrolet Colorado with a LOK Energy Services Inc. logo on the driver's side rear quarter panel, and a black 2015 Kia Sportage.

Stock image of a Kia Sportage. (Calgary police handout)

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403.266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.