Police search for robbers of northwest cannabis store

    Calgary police are looking for three people who robbed a northwest cannabis store just after midnight.

    Early Wednesday, police say three men broke into Dank Cannabis, located in the 3400 block of Third Avenue N.W.

    Officials told CTV News the group stole money from the cash register then took an employee's vehicle.

    Police say a witness reported seeing a gun.

    No one was injured.

