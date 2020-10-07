CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for help to identify a man who is alleged to have stolen a car and then fatally injured a pedestrian while fleeing last month.

A white, 2010 Honda Civic was being driven by a 30-year-old registered owner about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 when it was stolen from the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant at Falconridge Drive and Falsbridge Drive N.E.

"The owner attempted to prevent the theft by climbing onto the Civic. The unknown male continued to drive the vehicle out of the parking lot, turning east onto Falconridge Drive N.E. As the vehicle turned, the owner fell from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries," police said in a release.

"A second, 71-year-old male pedestrian was crossing at the intersection and was struck by the Civic as it continued to drive off east along Falconridge Drive N.E."

The senior was transported to hospital where he died on Tuesday.

The Civic owner was also transported to hospital for minor injuries and the car was found abandoned a short time later.

Anyone who witnessed the event or knows the identity of the alleged thief is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.