Police seek public assistance identifying suspect in May sexual assault at Market Mall

Calgary police is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in an alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl at CF Market Mall that took place in late May.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, police were called to the mall after receiving reports of a man who was harassing women in stores.

That included a 14-year-old girl who was in a store with a friend when the man approached and inappropriately touched her. The victim and her friend told the store's staff, and mall security about the incident, as the suspect fled the mall. He was last seen heading north towards 40th Avenue N.W.

Suspect photographed at Market Mall on May 21, 2022

He is described as approximately 172 cm (5'8") tall, with a slim build, dark brown eyes, and dark hair with a bald spot. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark green jacket and grew cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.