CALGARY -- The Calgary police seek public assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning in southeast Calgary.

Around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to investigate reports of gunshots fired in the 0-100 block of Erin Circle S.E. .

Upon arrival, police discovered a man suffering life threatening injuries.

First responders on hand provided medical assistance, but the man died on scene.

Following an autopsy Wednesday, the deceased was identified as Kalen Peter McKay.

CCTV footage collected from the neighbourhood revealed a white Dodge Journey SUV in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this vehicle, or this incident, or who may have spoken to McKay in the hours prior to his death, is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.