Police seek public assistance in locating 31-year-old Lethbridge woman

Lethbridge police are asking for public assistance to help them locate a local woman wanted on multiple warrants.

Adelina Christine Adams, 31, of Lethbridge has outstanding warrants for breaking a conditional sentence order and police have not been able to locate her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 and reference file #23056776.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.