    • Police seek public assistance in locating 31-year-old Lethbridge woman

    Police are seeking public assistance to locate Adelina Christine Adams, who is from Lethbridge. (Photo courtesy Lethbridge police) Police are seeking public assistance to locate Adelina Christine Adams, who is from Lethbridge. (Photo courtesy Lethbridge police)

    Lethbridge police are asking for public assistance to help them locate a local woman wanted on multiple warrants.

    Adelina Christine Adams, 31, of Lethbridge has outstanding warrants for breaking a conditional sentence order and police have not been able to locate her.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 and reference file #23056776.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

