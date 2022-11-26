Police share sketch hoping to locate suspect wanted in 4 sexual assaults

The Calgary Police Service released a composite sketch to help generate more information about a suspect wanted in connection to four sexual assaults in the city's northwest (Supplied). The Calgary Police Service released a composite sketch to help generate more information about a suspect wanted in connection to four sexual assaults in the city's northwest (Supplied).

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina