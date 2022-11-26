Police share sketch hoping to locate suspect wanted in 4 sexual assaults

Investigators released a composite sketch Saturday evening in the hopes of locating a suspect wanted in several sexual assaults from earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Calgary police said one man was being sought in connection to four sex assaults in the northwest neighbourhoods of Dalhousie and Ranchlands.

The first assault was on Nov. 6, when a woman reported being grabbed and touched sexually without consent after exiting her bus and walking home around 11 p.m. near Ranchlands Boulevard and Ranchero Rise.

The next assault occurred approximately 45 minutes later near the Dalhousie LRT station, where another woman was touched sexually without consent.

On Nov. 19, just before 12:45 a.m., a third woman was approached from behind and touched sexually without consent while waking in the 0 to 100 block of Dalton Drive N.W.

Another woman was attacked similarly at a Dalhousie LRT station bus shelter that morning at around 5:30.

According to police, some tips have led investigators to leads after Tuesday's initial information. No new victims have come forward.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.