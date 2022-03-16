Potential CP Rail strike could further complicate Canadian supply chain issues

Customers of Canadian Pacific Railway are warning of the "devastating" impacts a potential rail strike could cause as a labour dispute enters its next stage.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) reported the results of a strike vote by Canadian Pacific employees earlier this month.

According to the union, more than 96 per cent of members voted in favour of a work stoppage at the Calgary-based railway.

As of Wednesday, that strike could be triggered with 72-hour notice at any time from TCRC.

A stoppage would be a punch to the gut for many farmers, exporters and manufacturers — many of whom are already hurting.

"The potential for a CP Rail strike can have dramatic ramifications for the manufacturing sector across Canada, mainly because it stacks on top of an already existing supply chain crisis," David MacLean with trade association Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters said. "And about 15 per cent of Canada's exports go by rail to various ports, so it's an integral part of our exporting business."

CP Rail's system runs across southern Canada and dips as far south as Kansas City, moving large quantities of grain, potash and coal.

"A work stoppage of any duration at CP will impact virtually all commodities within the Canadian supply chain, thereby crippling the performance of Canada’s trade-dependent economy," a rail press release said.

Take, for example, cattle feed.

Drought in 2021 greatly reduced the amount of feed moving across the country, which means many Alberta farmers have had to use corn transported from the United States to feed their livestock.

The Alberta Cattle Feeders' Association says fewer shipments would be "devastating."

"We currently really don't have a lot of buffer," Janice Tranberg, ACFA president and CEO, told CTV News. "I've talked to most of my members, and they have probably 10 days to two weeks maximum of grain in the bin. There is definitely some panic happening."

The union says wages, benefits and pensions are the main drivers behind a potential job stoppage.

A CP representative told CTV News the pension issue is paramount to the company.

With files from The Canadian Press