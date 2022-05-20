Potential showers in Calgary's May long weekend forecast

Snow on viewer Jeff's BBQ in Sunset Ridge

Do COVID-19 rapid tests work on Omicron?

A recent study revealed that COVID-19 rapid antigen tests may be less sensitive to newer variants, leaving some to wonder just how accurate these tests actually are. Experts share how to get the most accurate results when testing for the virus.

Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks

Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.

U.S. accuses Russia of weaponizing food in Ukraine war

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia on Thursday of weaponizing food and holding grain for millions of people around the world hostage to help accomplish what its invasion of Ukraine has not -- 'to break the spirit of the Ukrainian people.'

