Premier, mayor to give Calgary ring road update

Calgarians are set to get an important update on the city’s ring road on Monday.

Premier Danielle Smith, Mayor Jyoti Gondek and other provincial officials are set to speak at the intersection of 17 Ave. and Stoney Trail at 11:00 a.m.

They're expected to announce when the ring road will finally be done.

In the last update back in October, the province said the road will open early in the new year.

The west Calgary section is the final nine kilometres of the ring road.

It stretches between Highway 8 and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Once complete, the freeway will consist of between six and eight lanes of divided highway, six interchanges, and 24 bridges.

It will provide more than 100 kilometres of free-flow travel.

The goal is to improve connectivity and alleviate traffic on other main routes.

During the last update, the province said the road is on budget at just over $1 billion.

Construction on the ring road broke ground in 2019.