Premier Rachel Notley says that her government is set to make an important decision to help combat the price differential that is crippling Alberta’s economy.

In an article written for Postmedia, Notley said that Alberta crude has been selling for about $45 less per barrel than the world price for oil and a ‘momentous decision’ must be made.

While she reiterated that the true long-term solution to Alberta’s problem is a pipeline, Notley also wrote that the government could attempt to let the free market work itself out or impose rules to restrict the production of oil in the province.

Such an act would, in theory, drive the price of Alberta crude upwards.

Earlier this month, Notley appointed a task force to consult with the energy industry, but she wrote in the editorial that there wasn’t any consensus on a firm solution.

The premier is scheduled to speak at a conference in Edmonton on Sunday.

Read her full Op-ed that appeared in Postmedia below: