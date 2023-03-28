Protest over Calgary library drag event continues

Protesters, who are against an LGBTQ2S+ event, were demonstrating outside a northeast Calgary library on Monday, but there was a gathering of counter-protesters, too.

The Country Hills Library was the latest location where the Reading with Royalty event took place. The reading involves local drag performers reading to children.

The protesters have been meeting outside several Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations over the past few weeks, upset over the event.

According to the CPL, Reading with Royalty is meant to "celebrate inclusion and diversity" through a "family-friendly storytime program," but those against the event say it has negative connotations.

Calgary Pride said earlier this month that the protests during the events represent an "attack" on the LGBTQ2S+ community.

"In recent months, our community has been subjected to increased vitriol and violence. Drag performers, and organizations who host drag events, have been targeted with threats, harassment, and disruption," the group said on March 15.

"We are exhausted and frustrated by these continued homophobic and transphobic attacks."

Meanwhile, parents whose children attended the latest performance told CTV News it was "very fun."

"It was entertaining," said Lisa Ha, who brought her children on Monday.

"A lot of kids are just engaged in the story, so it was good. All the stories they shared were basically gender-type stories, so it was nice to hear them."

Both demonstrations kept to the guidelines of Calgary's recently approved safe access bylaw and maintained a distance of at least 100 metres from the library.

There are three more Reading with Royalty events scheduled next month, but registration is currently full. Wait lists are available on the CPL website.