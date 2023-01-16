Province to provide update on improving EMS service in Alberta

The provincial government will release an overview of two reports looking into Alberta's troubled EMS system, including a review of ambulance dispatch.

Health Minister Jason Copping, Alberta Health Services interim president Mauro Chies, EMS reform parliamentary secretary RJ Sigurdson and Spruce Grove fire chief Robert Kosterman will all be part of the Monday morning announcement.

The group will release findings on a report from the EMS provincial advisory committee and a review into the EMS dispatch system. The province has been criticized for failing to properly support paramedics amid a rising demand of emergency calls.

Requests to 911 have increased 30 per cent since 2021 across the province and data from the first ten months of 2022 show more than 9,600 EMS shifts went unfilled in the Calgary area alone.

"When you see these thousands and thousands of shifts unfilled, those trucks are sitting empty. There's no one to respond to the emergencies. Our wait times go up, our hospital delays go up, our response to your emergency is delayed," Mike Parker, president of the Health Sciences Association of Alberta, said last month.

Parker said paramedics in Alberta feel overworked and under appreciated.

Alberta's emergency dispatch system has been under fire in recent years.

Both Calgary's mayor and fire chief have each highlighted concerns about the move to dispatch Calgary ambulances out of a provincially run call centre instead of locally. The EMS dispatch changes happened in Calgary and several other municipalities in 2021.

"I think, ultimately, the best way to fix it is to move it back into a consolidated centre where they literally sit alongside police and fire dispatchers and call takers and can resolve problems on the spot, in a very immediate sense, as opposed to it being a phone call away and just much more challenging," said Calgary fire chief Steve Dongworth in an end-of-year interview with CTV News.

AHS said it has already started to implement its 10-point plan to address issues in the system. More than 260 paramedics were hired in 2022 and Alberta added 19 ambulances to its fleet.

Whatever changes are announced Monday will have to happen under new leadership. Darren Sandbeck served his last official shift as the province's chief paramedic on Jan. 9. He announced his intention to leave late last year, but did not give a reason why he was vacating the role.