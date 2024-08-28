CALGARY
Calgary

    • Public assistance requested in search for man wanted on many warrants

    Police need your help finding Toven Thobo-Carlsen, who is wanted for warrants on more than 20 charges.
    Police need your help finding Toven Thobo-Carlsen, who is wanted for warrants on more than 20 charges.

    The 38-year-old is wanted for unlawful confinement, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, assault, assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm, four counts of possession of a weapon while prohibited, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with ammunition, obtaining property under false pretenses under $5,000, three counts of failure to comply, three counts of failure to appear.

    Thobo-Carlsen is approximately 5'10" (178 cm) and 160 pounds (72.5 kg), with brown hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone who knows where Thobo-Carlsen might be is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

