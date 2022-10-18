Public assistance sought as Innisfail RCMP search for missing woman

Mounties out of Innisfail, Alta., are turning to the public for help finding a missing woman.

Nelah Rothwell, 20, is described as 5’7” and 150 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen leaving her residence in Penhold, Alta., around 8 a.m. Monday, the RCMP says.

She is known to frequent Innisfail, the RCMP says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or P3Tips.com, or through the P3 Tips app.