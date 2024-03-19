Public assistance sought in hunt for sexual-assault suspect

Police are turning to the public for help in the hunt for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault at a Calgary bus stop earlier this month.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on March 10, starting at a bus stop on 37 Street S.W., between 26 and 28 avenues, and ending behind a nearby business.

The victim, a woman, was physically and sexually assaulted by a man armed with a crowbar.

Police say a person who lives nearby intervened in the attack and called police.

The woman was taken to hospital.

James Francis Pritchard, a 47-year-old Calgary man, is now wanted on warrants for sexual assault with a weapon.

Pritchard is described as approximately 5'11" and 190 pounds with short grey hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light-coloured jacket with dark sleeves, light-blue jeans and white shoes, and was possibly carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

Police have provided images of the suspect.

James Francis Pritchard, a 47-year-old Calgary man, is now wanted on warrants for sexual assault with a weapon.

James Francis Pritchard, a 47-year-old Calgary man, is now wanted on warrants for sexual assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident or Pritchard's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.