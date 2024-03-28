CALGARY
Calgary

    • Put the brakes on April 1 tax hikes: Canadian Taxpayers Federation

    The Canadian Taxpayers Association is calling for a halt to tax increases scheduled for Monday, including a rise in the carbon tax. The Canadian Taxpayers Association is calling for a halt to tax increases scheduled for Monday, including a rise in the carbon tax.
    Share

    The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on the province and the feds to halt next week’s tax hikes.

    The federal carbon tax is set to increase to 17 cents per litre of gasoline, 21 cents per litre of diesel and 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas, on April 1. According to the Parliamentary Budget Officer, that will cost the average Alberta family $911 this year.

    That’s even after rebates are factored in.

    The CTF says the province should also stop the hike to the Alberta fuel tax on the same day.

    A Leger poll showed 72 per cent of Albertans oppose the April 1 carbon tax increase.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News