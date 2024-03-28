Put the brakes on April 1 tax hikes: Canadian Taxpayers Federation

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on the province and the feds to halt next week’s tax hikes.

The federal carbon tax is set to increase to 17 cents per litre of gasoline, 21 cents per litre of diesel and 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas, on April 1. According to the Parliamentary Budget Officer, that will cost the average Alberta family $911 this year.

That’s even after rebates are factored in.

The CTF says the province should also stop the hike to the Alberta fuel tax on the same day.

A Leger poll showed 72 per cent of Albertans oppose the April 1 carbon tax increase.