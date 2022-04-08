Rainbow Pride flag on Airdrie pathway defaced by vandals
Airdrie RCMP are investigating the vandalism of a Pride rainbow painted on a pathway at Nose Creek Regional Park.
Officers were notified that the walkway had been defaced on Thursday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m.
A message spray-painted on the Pride rainbow says "there is (sic) only two genders get over it."
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them by calling 403-945-7200 or submitting tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with people
A missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians, killing dozens of people, Ukrainian authorities said Friday. Photos from the scene showed remannts of a rocket with the words 'For the children' painted on it in Russian.
Niagara Falls shooting leaves one dead, two injured
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Ontario reports 1,135 COVID-19 hospitalizations as positivity rate nears 20 per cent
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,135 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate nears 20 per cent.
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
How the 2022 federal budget impacts you
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, with a focus on trying to make life more affordable for Canadians while attempting to rein in pandemic-level spending.
Russia cuts interest rate as ruble rises to pre-invasion levels despite sanctions
Russia's central bank has managed to stabilize key aspects of the economy with severe controls, artificially propping up the ruble to allow it to rebound to levels seen before the invasion of Ukraine even as the West piles on more sanctions.
Will Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers make a difference?
As Canada announces a two-year ban on foreign homebuyers, real estate experts offered mixed reactions when discussing the impacts on the market.
Jobless rate hits record low, economy adds 72,500 jobs in March: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in March fell to its lowest rate on record, falling to 5.3 per cent from 5.5 per cent a month earlier as the economy added 72,500 jobs.
Edmonton
-
Canada clawing back settlement to RCMP officer who was sexually assaulted on the job
A former RCMP officer who was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars for abuse she suffered while in uniform is having a large part of her settlement clawed back by the federal government.
-
'Which thing to build?': Montem Resources weighs coal mine versus hydrogen in Alberta
A company hoping to develop coal in Alberta's Rocky Mountains says it will decide by the end of June whether to convert its open-pit mine proposal into a renewable energy project.
-
McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2
Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the streaking Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
Proof of vaccination no longer required to access B.C. restaurants, theatres, events
Proof of immunization against COVID-19 is no longer required to access restaurants, theatres and indoor events in B.C. as the province lifts its vaccine card rules.
-
Here's how a new 3D visualization system is improving eye surgery at a B.C. hospital
A B.C. hospital now has access to state-of-the-art equipment that will help them perform certain eye surgeries more safely and with better precision.
-
Did B.C. lift its vaccine card too soon? One doctor thinks so, with spread of BA.2 variant
It's too early to drop all COVID-19 restrictions, including proof of vaccination at indoor venues, as infections rise in British Columbia due to a “let it rip” approach for managing the virus, a retired emergency room doctor says.
Atlantic
-
N.B. government, UNB expand nursing programs as hospitals deal with 'critical staff shortages'
Speaking directly to a handful of nursing students, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard asked them to consider accepting a job in New Brunswick once they’ve graduated.
-
N.S. reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19, cases continue to increase
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
-
Avian flu is spreading across Canadian poultry farms. Here’s what you need to know
The avian influenza is spreading in poultry farms across North America, but experts say the risk of human transmission remains low.
Vancouver Island
-
Man killed in Vancouver Island helicopter crash remembered as skilled pilot, community volunteer
A Port Alberni, B.C., helicopter pilot known within the logging industry as "the Island Star" is being remembered Thursday after the chopper he was piloting crashed Wednesday morning on northern Vancouver Island.
-
'Click like and subscribe': Islanders try to carve out careers on YouTube
Not everyone can say that what they do for a living is also how they would spend their spare time. What if you could figure out a way to turn what you really love doing into a job?
-
RCMP renew call for witnesses to Malahat totem pole arson
Police are once again appealing to the public for information on the burning of a totem pole at Malahat Lookout last summer.
Toronto
-
Niagara Falls shooting leaves one dead, two injured
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
-
Ontario reports 1,135 COVID-19 hospitalizations as positivity rate nears 20 per cent
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,135 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate nears 20 per cent.
-
Kristyn Wong-Tam to leave Toronto city council to run as NDP candidate in provincial election
Toronto city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam is leaving city council to run as an NDP candidate in the upcoming provincial election.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Quebec public health officials provide COVID-19 update
Quebec public health officials are providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Friday morning.
-
CAQ ministers Blais and McCann won't run again in upcoming Quebec election
The Legault government is trying to ease the pressure on the long-term care home file by announcing the upcoming departure of ministers Marguerite Blais and Danielle McCann, according to the Parti Quebecois.
-
Quebec reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations increase by 55
Quebec reported Friday that 55 more patients are receiving care for COVID-19 in the province's hospitals and 30 more people have died due to the novel coronavirus.
Ottawa
-
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
-
West Quebec school bus crash injures driver
A school bus driver in west Quebec suffered minor injuries when his bus slid off the road and flipped onto its side Friday morning.
-
Feds launching post-pandemic 'strategic policy review' of public service
The federal government is launching a "strategic policy review" of the federal public service in a post-pandemic world, looking at everything from federal buildings to increased digital service delivery.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 1,135 COVID-19 hospitalizations as positivity rate nears 20 per cent
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,135 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate nears 20 per cent.
-
Grenade found in mail package
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a grenade was found Wednesday in a mail package.
-
Niagara Falls shooting leaves one dead, two injured
One person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon nurse told to pay $50K for discipline hearing where majority of charges were dropped
A Saskatoon nurse who faced professional misconduct charges from the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan is now on the hook for paying $50,000 to help cover the cost of the investigation and disciplinary hearing — the most expensive in the regulator's history.
-
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise in Sask.
Twenty-four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan for the week of March 27 to April 2, up four from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
Sask. children's hospital over capacity, memo says
The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon is facing pressure due to a rise in admissions.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman killed in fire in Sudbury's west end
It is a somber scene on Buchanan Street in Sudbury's west end following a fatal fire Friday morning.
-
Sudbury police release photos of robbery suspect
Sudbury police are asking for help with identifying a woman wanted for two robberies at the same convenience store on Douglas Street.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | North Bay police arrest youth in break-in, assault
North Bay police say officers have a 'young offender' in custody in connection to Thursday morning's break-in, assault and standoff.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg school put in Hold and Secure over serious incident in the community
An elementary school in the Worthington area was placed in a Hold and Secure Thursday afternoon.
-
'It lit on contact': Canada's oldest grain elevator burns down
A grain elevator that was considered the oldest still-standing grain elevator in Canada, burned to the ground in Elva, Man. earlier this week.
-
Strike kills 50 at Ukraine rail station crowded with people
A missile hit a crowded train station in eastern Ukraine that was an evacuation point for civilians, killing dozens of people, Ukrainian authorities said Friday. Photos from the scene showed remannts of a rocket with the words 'For the children' painted on it in Russian.
Regina
-
Sask. children's hospital over capacity, memo says
The Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon is facing pressure due to a rise in admissions.
-
Over 1,100 customers still without power in southwest Sask.
SaskPower said a total of 1,122 customers woke up without power once again on Friday in southwest Saskatchewan, as crews continue work to repair damaged infrastructure after a spring snowstorm earlier this week.
-
Sask. social services minister apologizes for downplaying homelessness
Saskatchewan’s social services minister has apologized for downplaying difficulties faced by those experiencing homelessness.