Rainbow Pride flag on Airdrie pathway defaced by vandals

Airdrie RCMP are investigating the vandalism of a Pride rainbow painted on a pathway at Nose Creek Regional Park.

Officers were notified that the walkway had been defaced on Thursday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m.

A message spray-painted on the Pride rainbow says "there is (sic) only two genders get over it."

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them by calling 403-945-7200 or submitting tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.