Rainbow Pride flag on Airdrie pathway defaced by vandals

A message spray-painted on the a Pride rainbow in Airdrie says "there is (sic) only two genders get over it." A message spray-painted on the a Pride rainbow in Airdrie says "there is (sic) only two genders get over it."

