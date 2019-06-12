Ongoing upgrade work will mean big headaches for westbound drivers wanting to go from 10th Avenue S.W. onto northbound Crowchild Trail as the ramp will be closed for two weeks.

The closure will run from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. on June 28.

“Once complete, the newly-reconfigured westbound 10th Avenue S.W. ramp will temporarily merge onto the right-hand side of Crowchild Trail,” reads a city release.

“The westbound Bow Trail to northbound Crowchild Trail ramp will continue to come up into its own lane on the far left-hand side of Crowchild Trail as it does now.”

During the closure, westbound traffic can use northbound 14th Street and westbound Memorial Drive to access northbound Crowchild Trail.

Drivers can also use Bow Trail and turn south on 26th Street then east on 17th Avenue S.W. to access northbound Crowchild Trail.

For more information can be found online.