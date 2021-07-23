CALGARY -- Thanks to a tip from the public, Redcliff RCMP were able to make an arrest soon after several vehicles were reportedly broken into, with a thief making off with loose change, uncashed cheques, wallets, a pocket knife and surveyor equipment.

Police were called about 6:45 a.m. on Thursday about the alleged thefts in the 400 to 900 blocks of First and Second Street, in Redcliff, Alta., about 286 kilometres southeast of Calgary, near Medicine Hat.

"During the course of the investigation, helpful information was received from the public that resulted in the identification of a suspect," police said.

A 42-year-old woman from Medicine Hat was arrested and is facing charges of:

Theft over $5,000;

Three counts of theft under $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime, and;

Three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The woman was released and is scheduled to appear in Medicine Hat provincial court on Aug. 24. Her name has not been released.

Police would like to return the items to their rightful owners. Anyone with information is asked to contact Redcliff RCMP at 403-528-4222.



