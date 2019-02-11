One woman is dead after a two vehicle collision on Highway 39 at Range Road 53 in Central Alberta.

Breton RCMP say the woman was the driver and only occupant of a small car that collided with a semi-tractor trailer unit.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck was not hurt.

Traffic in the area is being re-routed around the crash site.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and an update is expected Tuesday.