RCMP investigating pipe bomb explosions in southern Alberta town
Mounties are investigating two separate pipe bomb detonations in the town of Claresholm, Alta., that damaged garbage receptacles.
Officers were called to Amundsen Park on the morning of March 6 after someone spotted a bin that, according to RCMP officials, "had been blown up."
Security video footage secured from a nearby home showed two people walking in the park shortly after 2 a.m., placing a pipe bomb in the garbage receptacle, lighting the fuse and watching the explosion. The pair — described as a taller male and a shorter person — left the park on foot and were last seen heading in a northeasterly direction.
Following the explosion, RCMP discovered that a second garbage bin near the town's compost site had been damaged by a makeshift explosive on March 4.
Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information pertaining to either explosion is asked to contact the Claresholm RCMP detachment at 403-625-4445 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
