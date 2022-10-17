RCMP seek armed suspect in Crossfield break-in
RCMP have released a surveillance image of the suspect in a recent armed break-in in Crossfield.
According to Mounties, a Crossfield resident called police shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 8 after the alarm went off on their home's security system when the garage door was opened.
The camera captured images of an unknown man armed with a gun inside the garage.
The suspect fled prior to the arrival of police.
RCMP describe the suspect as:
- Having a light complexion;
- Having a medium build; and,
- Having light coloured facial hair.
At the time, the suspect was wearing:
- A two-tone hooded sweatshirt;
- A green head lamp;
- Gloves; and,
- A black toque.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the footage is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7267 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
