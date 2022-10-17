RCMP seek armed suspect in Crossfield break-in

RCMP released a surveillance image of the suspect in an armed break-in in Crossfield on Oct. 8. (supplied) RCMP released a surveillance image of the suspect in an armed break-in in Crossfield on Oct. 8. (supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Top Ottawa official testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry

Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos says the city was only expecting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters to stay for a short period of time when they arrived in late January, based on information it was getting from Ottawa police.

What to know about this year's flu shot

With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.

Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit

The family of the Granby girl is demanding accountability from the numerous authorities that failed in the follow-up of the 7-year-old child, who died under troubling circumstances on April 30, 2019. A lawyer specializing in family law, Valérie Assouline, filed a lawsuit Monday morning at the Granby courthouse for some $3 million against youth protection and the local school service centre.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina