RCMP seek dash cam, home security footage after Sundre home invasion

Sundre RCMP are hoping the public can help them track the movements of a silver F-150 believed to be connected to an armed home invasion. (RCMP handout) Sundre RCMP are hoping the public can help them track the movements of a silver F-150 believed to be connected to an armed home invasion. (RCMP handout)

