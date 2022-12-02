Red Deer man charged in deadly Deerfoot crash that closed road Friday morning

Calgary police say a Red Deer man has been charged in a deadly head-on crash on Deerfoot Trail on Friday in which alcohol and speed are considered factors.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of Deerfoot near 32nd Avenue N.E. at around 3:15 a.m. for a collision between a 2009 Ford F-150 and a sedan.

Police say the F-150 was travelling north in the southbound lanes when it collided with the other vehicle.

The driver of the sedan, a 27-year-old man from Calgary, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't released the victim's identity.

The driver of the F-150, 29-year-old Tyson Tyler Giroux, suffered minor injuries.

He is charged with several offences, including:

One count of failure or refusal to comply with a demand after an accident resulting in death;

One count of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death; and

One count of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

"Today’s collision shows the risk of making the wrong decisions," said Sgt. Colin Foster with the CPS collision reconstruction unit.

"In this case, it was the decisions to drink and drive, and travel the wrong way on a roadway, which sadly resulted in the death of another motorist. The message is clear: do not drink and drive."

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail were closed in the area for several hours while police investigated.

The northbound lanes reopened to traffic shortly before 7 a.m., while the southbound lanes reopened just prior to 10:45 a.m.

Anyone who may have information or dash cam footage related to the crash is asked to contact police at the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.