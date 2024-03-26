CALGARY
Calgary

    • Red Deer woman killed in southern Alberta crash with semi

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Alberta RCMP say a Red Deer woman was killed in a crash in the southern part of the province on Monday.

    It happened on Highway 3 near Brockett at 7 p.m., prompting emergency crews from Piikani Nation, Pincher Creek and Fort Macleod to attend.

    Investigators say a passenger vehicle and semi-truck collided.

    The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and the driver of the other vehicle, a 47-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    "RCMP send condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said a news release.

    The cause of the collision remains under investigation by RCMP.

    Brocket is located about 200 kilometres south of Calgary and about 80 kilometres west of Lethbridge

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News