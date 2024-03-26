Red Deer woman killed in southern Alberta crash with semi

Alberta RCMP say a Red Deer woman was killed in a crash in the southern part of the province on Monday.

It happened on Highway 3 near Brockett at 7 p.m., prompting emergency crews from Piikani Nation, Pincher Creek and Fort Macleod to attend.

Investigators say a passenger vehicle and semi-truck collided.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and the driver of the other vehicle, a 47-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"RCMP send condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," said a news release.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by RCMP.

Brocket is located about 200 kilometres south of Calgary and about 80 kilometres west of Lethbridge