CALGARY -- Georgey, a 10-pound red-footed tortoise, went missing from his owner’s backyard on Tuesday afternoon and they are desperate to get him back.

It happened between 3:30 and 4 p.m. in Woodside Circle in Airdrie, Alta..

Georgey's owner, Theresa Dykstra, is concerned someone might have taken him and let him go in water. She said that would be catastrophic as he is not a water turtle.

"There's no way he could get out of our yard, it's animal friendly," Dykstra said.

"We have everything he needs to thrive in his own room in our basement. He has special requirements and a very specialized diet."

The tortoise is the beloved pet of her three-year-old son, and Dykstra says the family is devastated.

"I feel violated someone came into my yard, and I just want him home," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dykstra at 403-478-9171.