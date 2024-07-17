CALGARY
Calgary

    • Red Line service to be disrupted for maintenance and repair work this weekend

    The Red Line will be closed this weekend between Brentwood and Tuscany stations. (Photo: X@CalgaryTransit) The Red Line will be closed this weekend between Brentwood and Tuscany stations. (Photo: X@CalgaryTransit)
    Share

    Red line service will be disrupted this weekend to allow the city to do preventive work and maintenance.

    Calgary Transit posted on its social media feed that the Red Line between Brentwood and Tuscany stations will be closed Saturday until the early hours of Monday, July 22.

    Red Line trains coming from the south and downtown will terminate at Brentwood station, with shuttle buses replacing trains for the remainder of the route.

    Repair and maintenance work to be done this weekend includes track surfacing work, glass repair at Dalhousie Station, fall arrest inspections and other projects, as time allows.

    Full CTrain service will be back Monday, July 22.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Biden tests positive for COVID, will self-isolate in Delaware

    U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for COVID-19 while visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News