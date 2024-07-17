Red Line service to be disrupted for maintenance and repair work this weekend

Red line service will be disrupted this weekend to allow the city to do preventive work and maintenance.

Calgary Transit posted on its social media feed that the Red Line between Brentwood and Tuscany stations will be closed Saturday until the early hours of Monday, July 22.

Red Line trains coming from the south and downtown will terminate at Brentwood station, with shuttle buses replacing trains for the remainder of the route.

Repair and maintenance work to be done this weekend includes track surfacing work, glass repair at Dalhousie Station, fall arrest inspections and other projects, as time allows.

Full CTrain service will be back Monday, July 22.