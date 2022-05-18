Red Lot cancelled for Game 1 due to high winds

Flames fans suffered a setback before a single puck was dropped Wednesday night in the opening game of the Battle of Alberta.

That's because the viewing party in the Red Lot was cancelled shortly after 6 p.m., depriving over 5,000 fans of a viewing party.

"Due to extremely high and damaging winds at Stampede Park, the Red Lot Community Viewing Party will unfortunately be cancelled for the evening," the Flames Twitter account said.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for our patrons and we appreciate your understanding in this matter."

All 5,000 free tickets to the Red Lot were distributed within a few minutes of being made available earlier in the day.

Game 1 between the Flames and Oilers is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.