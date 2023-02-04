Redwood Meadows community votes to replace almost entire council

Redwood Meadows made a move to resolve a political controversy surrounding the community located west of Calgary Friday night.

After concerns among community members over cost overruns on recreational projects and other issues, councillors were pressured to step down.

At one point, two councils both claimed to represent the community.

Now, Redwood Meadows' Administration Society says a meeting this week of 228 residents – plus another 245 represented by proxy – decided to restructure the council.

As a consequence, all but one of the councillors who were elected in 2021 have been replaced by five other people, including former councillors and a former mayor.

The new group pledges to govern with openness and competent financial planning.