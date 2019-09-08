Mounties are looking for public information as they search for a Regina man who went missing after going on a walk on Saturday morning.

Terrance Kereluke, 61, was last seen leaving the Mountain-Aire Lodge at 9 a.m. on September 7 to go on a walk alone.

When he didn't return by the appointed time, Sundre RCMP were contacted on Saturday afternoon.

Staff members searched the area without success and were soon joined by police who deploy dog services to help find Kereluke.

Sundre RCMP continued to search for him on Sunday morning, with the assistance of a helicopter and firefighters.

He has not been found so far.

Kereluke is described as:

Caucasian

6' (183 cm) tall

Medium length grey hair

Brown eyes

He was wearing blue jeans and a black and white hooded sweater at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who may have seen Kereluke or picked up a hitchhiker matching his description is asked to call Sundre RCMP at 403-638-3655 or your local police service.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.