Remembrance Day ceremonies from the Hangar Flight Museum in Calgary

CTV News Calgary will livestream the Remembrance Day service at the Hangar Flight Museum Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The event will feature Roddy MacKenzie, the author of Bomber Command: Churchill's Greatest Triumph. MacKenzie, whose father served in the Bomber Command but rarely spoke about it with him, will share the stories he tells in his book.

One in four Canadians killed in the Second World War died in the Bomber Command, a collaborative strategic bombing offensive featuring airmen from 62 different nations.

The event will also feature remarks from federal MP George Chahal, Alberta MLA Myles McDougall and Calgary councillor Raj Dhaliwal, a reading of In Flanders Field, an African Prayer for Peace, an Act of Remembrance read by Tsuut'ina First Nations' Teddy Manywounds, and other dignitaries.

The Hangar Flight Museum will be open until 4 p.m. Saturday.