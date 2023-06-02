Repair work to disrupt Lethbridge traffic starting Monday
The east side of the intersection of Red Crow and Jerry Potts Boulevard West will be closed starting Monday.
The closure is due to ATCO Gas doing some work in the area. It's expected that the work will be completed by Tuesday, June 13.
The closure may impact a Lethbridge Transit route. To learn more, call 311 during business hours to find out about possible transit stop closures and any scheduling adjustments.
Motorists in the area are advised to follow posted detours and drive with caution.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 'unprecedented' fire season linked to climate change, will be the new normal: scientists
At the moment, wildfires are burning across six provinces and one territory in Canada — and they’re still spreading in what’s being called an unprecedented fire season. While firefighters work tirelessly to battle the merciless flames and prevent further destruction, scientists say the wildfires are linked to climate change and that this will be the new normal.
Trudeau raises Poland's democratic backsliding as prime minister visits Toronto
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he raised concerns about reports that LGBTQ2S+ rights and democracy are under threat in Poland during a Friday visit with its prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, in Toronto.
Air Canada says to expect further travel disruptions following Thursday's IT issues
Air Canada says travellers should be prepared for further flight disruptions as it works to return service to normal following a technical malfunction Thursday.
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
'Utterly disgusting': Canadian Army sergeant fined for 'anti-Jewish' comments
A 38-year-old sergeant in the Canadian Army was fined $3,000 and issued a severe reprimand after he made what a military judge described as 'utterly disgusting' anti-Jewish comments while conducting an infantry training course in 2021.
Poilievre tries to head off PPC vote as Bernier bets on social conservatives
Pierre Poilievre is off to Manitoba to rally Conservative supporters ahead of a byelection that Maxime Bernier is hoping will send him back to Parliament. The far-right People's Party of Canada leader lost his Quebec seat in the 2019 federal vote and lost again in the 2021 election.
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
Trudeau continues to stand by David Johnston despite calls that he step down
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is committed to keeping David Johnston in place as Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference, despite a majority of MPs voting in favour of his stepping down from the gig.
Camping during fire season? Here's some things you should know
With dry conditions preventing people from having campfires across the country, some may wonder what they can bring into a campground or if there are alternatives to the traditional flames.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton teen bystander shot in downtown shooting during 'altercation': police
A teen bystander was shot during an altercation outside the Edmonton Convention Centre Thursday evening, police say.
-
13-year-old girl attacked by stranger near Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are searching for the man who attacked a young girl near Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday morning.
-
1 killed in crash in northern Alberta, woman and toddler airlifted to hospital
One person is dead after a crash in Fairview, Alta., on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Man caught on video berating Tim Horton’s staff charged: Surrey RCMP
A 31-year-old man caught on video berating staff at a Surrey drive-thru earlier this year has been charged, according to Mounties.
-
2 injured in 'targeted' Downtown Eastside shooting: VPD
Police in Vancouver say they were met with a "chaotic scene" when called to respond to reports of shots fired on the Downtown Eastside Thursday.
-
1 in 5 British Columbians know someone who has died from opioid drug use: poll
A new poll is shedding light on just how many British Columbians are being impacted by the toxic drug crisis.
Atlantic
-
Tantallon-area residents who lost homes in N.S. wildfire offered chance to view neighbourhood
Halifax is offering residents whose homes have been destroyed by wildfires the chance to view their neighbourhoods as fires continue to burn.
-
'This thing has grown some teeth': Shelburne County wildfire growing, still out-of-control
The largest wildfire in Nova Scotia now covers over 21,000 hectares in Shelburne County.
-
Man found dead inside Halifax Tim Hortons
A man has been found dead inside a Tim Hortons in Halifax.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 1 closed in both directions in Nanaimo following crash
A serious crash shut down traffic on Highway 1 through Nanaimo Friday afternoon.
-
'Utterly disgusting': Canadian Army sergeant fined for 'anti-Jewish' comments
A 38-year-old sergeant in the Canadian Army was fined $3,000 and issued a severe reprimand after he made what a military judge described as 'utterly disgusting' anti-Jewish comments while conducting an infantry training course in 2021.
-
B.C. extends old-growth logging deferral in Fairy Creek
The province is extending its deferral of old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek watershed area of Vancouver Island until 2025.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo has been moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
3 men allegedly part of 'MS-13' street gang charged with shooting of Schomberg dog walker
Three Toronto men have been charged with attempted murder after they allegedly shot an innocent dog walker in Schomberg, Ont. in a case of mistaken identity.
-
Hundreds of people claim they may have lost winning ticket for expiring $70M Lotto Max prize
Hundreds of people have come forward to claim they could be the winner of the expiring $70 million Lotto Max prize.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo has been moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
Montreal police find body of teen missing since October
Montreal police (SPVM) said on Friday that the body of Feng Tian, 17, was found lifeless in Contrecoeur. A $20,000 reward was offered to anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts after he went missing from his Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood in October of last year.
-
Check for ticks after going to the park, says Montreal woman with Lyme disease
Planning to pass time in Montreal's many parks this summer? Check yourself for ticks, warns one woman who recently contracted Lyme disease. Jasmine Rochereul, 23, says she spent much of last summer sprawled in city parks, where she believes she picked up the tick-borne illness.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hottest June 2 in Ottawa history, with relief on the way this weekend
A heat warning and a severe thunderstorm watch are in effect for Ottawa. Relief from the hot and humid temperatures is on the way for the weekend.
-
Man arrested after hidden camera found in washroom at Gatineau, Que. elementary school
Gatineau police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the investigation into a hidden camera discovered in the washroom at an elementary school.
-
Increased air conditioning use likely to blame for hydro outage in Ottawa's west end, utility says
Residents turning up the air conditioners on the hottest June 1 in Ottawa history likely caused hydro systems to overload, knocking out power to customers in the west end, Hydro Ottawa says.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman airlifted after crash near Wallenstein
A woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Wallenstein, according to Orgne Air Ambulance.
-
Oil spill clean up underway after dump truck and combine collide on rural road
Waterloo regional police say crews are working to contain an oil/gas spill after a crash in Wellesley Township that sent one person to hospital.
-
Ont. seniors’ home adopts pair of ducklings for animal therapy program
A long-term care home in Fergus, Ont. has adopted two ducklings as part of an animal therapy program to give its residents a sense of purpose.
Saskatoon
-
7-year-old girl reported missing in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 7-year-old girl.
-
Woman pleads guilty to Prince Albert community centre arson
A woman has pleaded guilty to starting a fire that burned down a Prince Albert community centre.
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators meet LGBTQ2S+ protestors on their doorstep
A protest at Saskatoon’s Catholic school division over a leaked email described as discriminatory of the queer community led to a tense exchange with its director of education on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Three charged in northern Ont. for having campfire during fire ban
Three people have been charged this week after having campfires during the fire ban and one person could be fined up to $25,000 or face jail time.
-
Sewing needles found at 2nd Bracebridge beach, prompting closure
A popular beach in Bracebridge is open to the public two days after sewing needles were found in the water, but a second beach has since closed over safety concerns.
-
Hundreds of people claim they may have lost winning ticket for expiring $70M Lotto Max prize
Hundreds of people have come forward to claim they could be the winner of the expiring $70 million Lotto Max prize.
Winnipeg
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | School in hold and secure after crash, possible assault: police
A school in Winnipeg has been placed into a hold and secure.
-
Experts say these are the red flags to look out for when buying a flipped house
A Winnipeg man who bought a flipped home two years ago says some hidden problems have bubbled up to the surface – in some cases quite literally.
-
Statue of Queen Elizabeth repaired and reinstalled at Manitoba legislature, 2 years after vandalism
A bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth that was toppled and damaged by protesters two years ago was put back in its place Friday on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature after a lengthy set of repairs.
Regina
-
Weyburn police investigating theft of several 'high-powered' firearms, ammunition
The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) says it has charged a 27-year-old woman following the theft of several "high-powered" firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a residence in nearby Yellow Grass.
-
Watch rainbows drift through Regina's sky in stunning time-lapse video
A dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.
-
More than 7,000 lightning strikes were recorded around Regina over the past 24 hours
Environment Canada recorded more than 7,000 lightning strikes around Regina over the past 24 hours.