Residents concerned about suspicious death in northeast Calgary

CALGARY -

A dead body was found inside a home on the 100 block of Pinehill Road N.E. Saturday.

Around 8:50 a.m., police responded to the neighbourhood after reports of a deceased person in a residence.

Officers found the body of a woman in her 50s.

They say one person has been taken into custody and their investigation is ongoing.

Neighbour Deanna Ironengle says it's a concerning incident.

"It's really unnerving for me and my children," she told CTV News.

Ironengle added it's not the first time she's seen flashing lights in front of the home.

"There's always cops coming and going," she said. "There was SWAT here twice and so our whole family had to be evacuated. I don't like it at all."

Police say an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Anyone with information about Saturday morning's incident is asked to contact CPS at 403-266-1234or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.