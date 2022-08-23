Resource revenues up in Alberta, but no news of rebates
The Alberta government says the province has enjoyed larger resource revenues earlier this year, but it isn't saying anything about how or even if that could translate into rebates.
On Monday afternoon, the Saskatchewan government announced it would be cutting $500 cheques for every resident 18 years and older sometime in the fall.
In a video posted on social media, Premier Scott Moe said the reason for the money was because of higher resource revenues that were reported during the first quarter of this year.
"You own the resources, and you should benefit when those resource prices are high," he said in the video.
In response to the news, the Alberta government told CTV News that it too enjoyed higher resource revenues this year.
However, the premier's office didn't want to spill the beans over any sort of rebate that Albertans could put in their pockets.
"Like Saskatchewan, Alberta will be presenting our first quarter fiscal update this month, that will reflect increased resources revenues due to increased prices over the last several months," said Premier Jason Kenney's press secretary Justin Brattinga in an email.
"We look forward to updating Albertans on how our shared resource wealth will benefit families across the province."
'LED CANADA IN PROVIDING RELIEF'
While it has been more than 15 years since the provincial government handed out rebates to Albertans based on resource revenues, the Alberta government says it has been doing a lot to help residents manage with high costs.
Two of those rebates are directly connected to energy costs – but only if certain things happen.
A rebate for natural gas is expected to come into force if rates are pushed up over $6.50 per gigajoule, but only after Oct. 1.
An electricity rebate is also on the books, but Kenney said earlier this year that will rely on conditions remaining favourable in Alberta.
"If the economy is strong, and our fiscal situation continues to improve, we are open to providing additional consumer relief," he told reporters in May.
One of the other methods the government has used to help Albertans with costs has been the pause on the provincial gas tax, which immediately dropped the price of fuel by more than 13 cents.
But the tax will return once the price of West Texas Intermediate remains about US $90 per barrel.
Officials say the government opted not to go ahead with a one-time payment for high gas prices, as some other provinces did, because dropping the tax would save residents more money.
It adds the current strategy is saving Albertans a lot of money.
"Alberta’s government has led Canada in providing relief from inflation and making life more affordable. From $300 in electricity rebates direct to consumers, to eliminating the provincial gas tax, to forthcoming natural gas rebates this winter, Albertans will keep more than $2 billion in their pockets this year and into next," Brattinga said.
The Alberta government is expected to provide its first quarter update at the end of August.
(With files from CTV Regina)
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More rain for Calgary Tuesday; cooler the remainder of the week
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
'All of it is a lie': Russian paratrooper condemns his country's war in Ukraine
The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine "is a lie," a Russian paratrooper who previously publicly condemned his country's war in Ukraine has told CNN.
Canadians are travelling again, nearly seven times more than a year ago: StatCan
New Statistics Canada data shows that the number of trips made by Canadian residents—overseas and to the U.S.—grew seven-fold in June 2022 in comparison to June 2021.
World's largest four-day work week trial nears its midpoint, here’s how it's going
As the world’s largest four-day work week experiment nears its halfway point, organizers behind it say there has been significant improvements to people’s wellbeing.
Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.
The National Archives recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totalling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team.
Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled plans to create a special team focused on countering Russian disinformation and propaganda on Tuesday, as Ukrainians prepared to mark the six-month anniversary of Moscow's invasion of their country.
Watch: 40-metre superyacht sinks off Italian coast
The moment a 40-metre superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy was captured on video.
Edmonton
-
'Happy wife, happy life': Decade-old stereotype dispelled by U of A research
A study completed by a researcher at the University of Alberta has found the old saying 'happy wife, happy life' isn’t the key to a happy, healthy relationship.
-
Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool, first of its kind in western Canada, celebrates 100 years
One hundred years ago, on what had been the hottest day in 20 years in Edmonton, the first outdoor municipal swimming pool in western Canada opened.
-
Charges laid in Highway 1A crash that killed Fort Saskatchewan woman
The collision was between a motorcycle and SUV and happened on Highway 1A at around 7:35 p.m. on Aug. 19.
Vancouver
-
West Vancouver mayor shares condolences after wedding 'tragically marred' by fatal crash
West Vancouver's mayor shared her condolences after a tragic crash at a wedding killed two and injured several more people over the weekend.
-
Mechanical issue on Sunshine Coast ferry leads to cancellations, lengthy sailing waits
Travellers going between West Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast Tuesday faced sailing cancellations and waits after a vessel had a mechanical issue.
-
Fatal stabbing in Mission not believed to be connected to gang conflict: homicide team
Homicide investigators were called to Mission Monday afternoon after a man died from stab wounds.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nova Scotia confirms first case of monkeypox
Nova Scotia has confirmed its first case of monkeypox. The provincial government said Tuesday that the case involves a Nova Scotia resident, but the person contracted monkeypox while travelling outside the province.
-
'We need to be more transparent': RCMP Commissioner Lucki says police must modernize
The head of the RCMP says she wasn't aware for several months that a report documenting morale problems among officers in Nova Scotia had been completed.
-
Inmate who escaped from Burnside jail arrested in Annapolis Valley
An inmate who escaped from a Halifax-area jail Monday afternoon has been arrested in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.
Vancouver Island
-
Two youths arrested after 'coordinated' assault on BC Transit bus in Saanich
Police are looking for the public's assistance in identifying a group of boys who were involved in the assault of another youth on a bus in Saanich, B.C., last week. A group of seven youths was on board the bus when two members of the group walked towards the back of the bus and attacked another youth who was sitting there with some friends.
-
Rare Maud Lewis painting to make exhibition debut in Victoria
A rare painting by acclaimed Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis has been added to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria's ongoing retrospective of her work.
-
Saanich considers pop-up shops on Galloping Goose Trail
The District of Saanich is looking into adding pop-up shops and food vendors along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail and Lochside Trail. The idea for food vendors along the trails first surfaced in Saanich about seven years ago, but recent moves from the City of Victoria and the effects of the pandemic have district council considering the idea more seriously.
Toronto
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Toronto shuts down two CNE food vendors over 'health hazards'
A pair of food vendors at the Canadian National Exhibition have been forced to close up shop following failed health inspections.
-
Toronto woman gets eviction notice after landlord tries to raise rent $200 per month
A Toronto tenant fears her landlord is trying to evict her in order to hike the rental fee associated with the unit she lives in.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two men shot within an hour in Montreal, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man was shot in the Rockland Shopping Centre parking lot Tuesday afternoon. Another man was shot in the Latin Quarter about 30 minutes later.
-
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Far more women than men are saying goodbye to the Quebec legislature ahead of the fall election. Of the 34 members who have announced they won't be seeking re-election, 22 are women.
-
Quebec school bus service still not finalized days before academic year begins
School bus service may not be in place at the start of the school year after all, despite an agreement in principle made last week.
Ottawa
-
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier 8 months ago: hotel officials
The photograph of Sir Winston Churchill taken from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier hotel was stolen about eight months ago and replaced with a copy, hotel officials said Tuesday.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Man treated for injuries following early morning assault in Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for two men fighting in the 300 block of Freedom Private, off of Smyth Road, at approximately 6:35 a.m.
Kitchener
-
One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
-
Man shot in Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Quebec man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Halton Hills group home
Halton Regional Police Service have charged a Quebec man with attempted murder and kidnapping after a group home employee was stabbed in an altercation.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. projecting $1.04B surplus amid rising resource revenues
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1.04 billion surplus for 2022-23, with a large bump from non-renewable resource revenues projected.
-
Dawn Walker: Saskatoon mother to appear in court
A woman accused of faking her and her son's death in Saskatoon before fleeing to the United States is back in court.
-
Province halting PST expansion on Sask. fitness, gym memberships
The Government of Saskatchewan is removing gym and fitness memberships from its planned expansion of the provincial sales tax.
Northern Ontario
-
Frantic search for stolen 3-week-old colt in northern Ontario
The owners of a northern Ontario farm are frantically searching for a three-week-old quarter horse colt that was stolen over the weekend saying it can't live much longer without its mother's milk.
-
Attempt to pet a dog sparks pepper spray attack, attempted murder charges in North Bay
A 40-year-old man has been charged by the North Bay Police Service with attempted murder and other charges following a wild scene Sunday afternoon.
-
Northern Ontario could lose one House of Commons seat
The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario is proposing changes to the current map based on the latest census results, including consolidating the current 10 northern ridings into nine.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Legislature encampments remain in place as eviction deadline passes
Two encampments on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building remained set up Tuesday as the province’s eviction deadline of noon passed with no visible enforcement action taken.
-
Feud shaping up in RM of St. Andrews' race for mayor
A race for mayor is shaping up in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews between the incumbent who was stripped of some key duties by her own council, and one of the councillors who had voted to remove the duties from her.
-
Suspect stabs himself in the face during shoplifting arrest: police
The Brandon Police Service alleges that a suspect stabbed himself in the face when officers attempted to detain him over the weekend.
Regina
-
Sask. projecting $1.04B surplus amid rising resource revenues
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1.04 billion surplus for 2022-23, with a large bump from non-renewable resource revenues projected.
-
Travis Patron gets 18-month concurrent sentence for two counts of assault causing bodily
A judge handed Travis Patron, 31, an 18-month sentence for each of his two convictions of assault causing bodily harm.
-
Province halting PST expansion on Sask. fitness, gym memberships
The Government of Saskatchewan is removing gym and fitness memberships from its planned expansion of the provincial sales tax.