Revelstoke RCMP investigate Thursday morning shooting

Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Revelstoke hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Revelstoke RCMP said that at 6 a.m. on March 14, the injured man walked into the community's hospital.

Officials said the victim is well known to police.

Investigators are working to determine what exactly happened, but believe they may know where the shooting took place.

"The investigation is in its early stages, however, (it) is believed to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the public at this time," said Cpl. James Grandy in a news release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers.