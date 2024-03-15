CALGARY
Calgary

    • Rezoning for Housing community walking tour of Capitol Hill cancelled after organizers receive threats

    A community walk through Capitol Hill in Calgary scheduled for Saturday afternoon was cancelled after organizers received upspecified threats. (Photo: X@fedyyc) A community walk through Capitol Hill in Calgary scheduled for Saturday afternoon was cancelled after organizers received upspecified threats. (Photo: X@fedyyc)
    A walking tour of Capitol Hill scheduled for Saturday afternoon was cancelled Friday after organizers say they received threats.

    The tour, which was to be led by the City of Calgary’s director of city and regional planning Josh White, was intended to demonstrate a Calgary community experiencing growth.

    It was a response to the controversial Rezoning for Housing policy that dominated conversation at city hall last week, where a motion to put rezoning to a plebiscite was narrowly defeated in a rare Wednesday vote.

    The meeting was called last-minute by Mayor Jyoti Gondek after six councillors co-signed a motion to put rezoning rules to a public vote.

    Councillors against the idea say there was enough public engagement done to go ahead with a planned public hearing next month.

     

    "A land-use bylaw is ours, the zoning history is ours, it's always been our decision and it's a decision that we will have, going forward, to be responsible stewarding. It's ours," said Courtney Walcott, city councillor for Ward 8.

    Instead, the Federation of Calgary Communities posted on its X account saying “We regret that we must cancel tomorrow’s Rezoning Walking Tour. We have received information that may impact the safety and security of this event.”

    Friday afternoon, Walcott expressed disappointment at the cancellation but said it was necessary.

    “Disappointed to hear this event has been cancelled,” Walcott wrote on X. “A walk to show people a neighbourhood shouldn’t have to deal with safety and security concerns.”

    Asked to elaborate on the nature of the threats, Walcott sent the following comment to CTV News.

    “I can confirm that the engagement sessions regarding housing have seen some extremely poor behaviour including, but not limited to, racism, sexism, verbal abuse and intimidation.

    “I would ask Federation to comment on this particular instance, but I assume it is similar to the experiences being seen by city staff at these events.”

    For information on the proposed Rezoning for Housing or to share your views, go here.

    A public hearing will be held at city hall April 22, at 9:30 a.m.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    With files from CTV Calgary

