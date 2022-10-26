Rice research shows promise but faces challenges

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Researchers have spent the summer determining if rice would be a viable crop to grow in southern Alberta.

The collaboration between Galaxy Ag Ventures, the University of Lethbridge and Farming Smarter has seen some success.

“This first year was really just to test the viability and see if we could get something to maturity, to evaluate the different planting methods, see if there were any major winners or losers. And also (to) look at what we needed to do for varieties and just kind of get some experience growing the crop," said Mike Gretzinger with Farming Smarter.

Being able to grow the plants to maturity was a big win for the project, but with the successes came disappointments too.

Earlier in the summer the team had hoped to be able to produce grain by the end of the season.

But now as the growing season has drawn to a close, this hasn’t been the case.

“We were hopeful to get a lot more grain development I think and some samples to thresh out and maybe grind starch and do some stuff like that. I don't think that's going to be happening the first year here,” Gretzinger said.

The team behind the project hopes to take the lessons learned from this summer and apply them to next growing season in hopes of producing grain.

The experience has also been a valuable learning experience for University of Lethbridge student Austin Dennis who was able to work on the project.

Dennis says “I think it's also just been a really good experience learning about rice as a whole. Because it's a brand new crop here to everybody. I had never seen the plant in the field before.”

While there has been a learning curve to negotiate, Gretzinger says enough went their way for the team to be optimistic for next growing season.

“Overall we're pretty excited. It's definitely the fact that we had it out here it grew all summer long it's a big win. We didn't have any busts with pests or disease or anything like that”

Planning is already underway for next year’s rice crop, including bringing in a new variety from South Korea.

Researchers hope things will grow their way next year.