Risk of overnight flurries in Calgary, a minor blip in warm February

Today leads off with a series of westerly wind gusts that aim for the 50 km/h margin (so, warm again), followed by a similar wind overnight…. From the north. This one's bringing some flurries, and a punctuated cool day following a long string of warm ones.

Will it be a lot of snow overnight?

Nah.

Honestly, it might work out to one of those 'There is no snow' scenarios, especially after the last couple we've had. Plus, y'know… that west wind drying everything out and turning our lower atmosphere into a big ol’ sponge.

The northern wind that strikes out Tuesday is good for one whole day of cooler weather before we’re back under a ridge of high pressure. Wednesday is calm and seasonal, and then another glut of west wind pumps the temperature up again Thursday and Friday. The early outlook for the weekend is a carry-over from the late week offerings, too.

February is off to a roaring start.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, overnight flurries, low -4 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -11 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low 4 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: clear, low -2 C

Breanne sent along this awesome photo of father Brad and son Zach at morning practice.

Viewer Breanne's photo of father Brad and son Zach at morning hockey practice under the colourful sunrise clouds.

