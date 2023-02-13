Risk of overnight flurries in Calgary, a minor blip in warm February
Today leads off with a series of westerly wind gusts that aim for the 50 km/h margin (so, warm again), followed by a similar wind overnight…. From the north. This one's bringing some flurries, and a punctuated cool day following a long string of warm ones.
Will it be a lot of snow overnight?
Nah.
Honestly, it might work out to one of those 'There is no snow' scenarios, especially after the last couple we've had. Plus, y'know… that west wind drying everything out and turning our lower atmosphere into a big ol’ sponge.
The northern wind that strikes out Tuesday is good for one whole day of cooler weather before we’re back under a ridge of high pressure. Wednesday is calm and seasonal, and then another glut of west wind pumps the temperature up again Thursday and Friday. The early outlook for the weekend is a carry-over from the late week offerings, too.
February is off to a roaring start.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST
Monday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 6 C
- Evening: some cloud, overnight flurries, low -4 C
Tuesday
- Partly cloudy, chance of flurries
- Daytime high: -4 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -11 C
Wednesday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -5 C
Thursday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 9 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 4 C
Friday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: clear, low -2 C
Breanne sent along this awesome photo of father Brad and son Zach at morning practice.
Viewer Breanne's photo of father Brad and son Zach at morning hockey practice under the colourful sunrise clouds.
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
