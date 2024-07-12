Rocky View resident turns off-night at casino into $100K Extra lotto win

Rocky View resident Dolores Brigan has always viewed lottery tickets like fine wine – it pays to wait a while – and recently, one of her Extra tickets transformed into a payout that will allow her to afford a couple bottles of the very best Bordeaux.

Brigan waited six months before checking the winning number on an Extra ticket she bought for the Jan. 6 draw.

She explained that she likes to hold on to her tickets for a while before checking them, piling up a stack of possible winners before checking to see if she won.

“I was at the casino, and I hadn’t won anything (that night), so I thought I would just check all the tickets in my purse,” she said, in a media release. “I had to scan this one twice and then handed it to the cashier to check on her machine!”

While it was an off-night on the gaming tables, her Extra ticket hit for $100,000, prompting a call to her husband.

“I told him to come to the casino,” she said. “The staff had already started celebrating us and brought us glasses of wine!”

“I was a total wreck,” she added. “I just couldn’t believe it!”

Brigan plans to spread her winning around to her family.

“I plan on giving my kids a present over dinner,” she said. “It’ll be so nice to surprise them!”

“There are truly no words to describe how I feel,” she continued. “I feel like I’m going to explode [with happiness]!”

Brigan bought her winning Western 6-49 and Extra ticket from a Shoppers Drug Mart at 1200 Market Street East in Airdrie.

She won by matching the last six numbers on the Jan. 6 Extra draw: 6259155.