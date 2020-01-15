CALGARY -- All schools in the Rocky View Schools Division will be closed to students on Wednesday with an exception for students taking their French Language 30 diploma exam.

The closure, which does not include Catholic schools, affects RVS schools in the following communities:

Airdrie

Chestermere

Indus

Langdon

Cochrane

Crossfield

Beiseker

Kathyrn

Bragg Creek

Springbank

Classes will be in session at Catholic schools in the area but school buses will not be operating.

Rocky View Schools officials confirm Grade 9 English provincial achievement test that were scheduled to take place Wednesday will be rescheduled.